ROMA ROCKWELL MCCAFFREY
August 7, 1923 - August 27, 2019
Roma's parents were Woods Stone and Martha Buller, the first couple to be married in Shafter. She attended Maple School and Wasco High School, graduating in 1940. Her education continued with two years at BC and two years at UC Berkeley, where she was editor of the school paper. After graduation in 1944 she married Howard (Bud) Russell and they began farming in Pond.
After his passing in 1953 she moved to Wasco, continued farming, and married Murray (Rocky) Rockwell in a 1956. They raised lots of crops and two sons, Bob and Steve. After Rocky's passing in 1981, Roma loved running the farm and was a savvy but charming businesswoman. Her 1987 marriage to Tom McCaffrey was an unexpected gift which lasted until his passing in 2003. She enjoyed playing bridge, reading, and doing crossword puzzles. She was loving, intelligent, and strong.
Roma was preceded in death by her husbands, parents, and sisters Venona Bergen and Virginia Rorick. She is survived by her sons Bob and Steve Rockwell, granddaughter Hannah Rockwell, stepchildren Lynn, Cathy, and Tom and their spouses, children, and grandchildren, and her nieces and nephews and their families.
We are deeply grateful to Roma's loving caregivers from Around the Clock.
Viewing will be Thursday, September 5 at Peters Funeral Home in Wasco from 4:00 - 8:00pm. Service will be at the funeral home chapel on Friday, September 6 at 10:00 am followed by burial at Wasco Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SPCA, 3000 Gibson St, Bakersfield, Ca 93308.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sept. 1, 2019