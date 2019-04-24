Home

Ronald Arthur Chapman

RONALD ARTHUR CHAPMAN
1930 - 2019

Ronald Arthur Chapman born September 9, 1930, in Oakland, CA, to Arthur & Gladys Chapman, died April 17, 2019. He attended school in Oakland and San Leandro, and he served in the U.S. Navy from 1950 to 1954. Ron retired from the Pacific Fruit Express after 35 years. He was a member of the Elks Lodge and American Legion.

Ronald was predeceased by his loving wife, Tonia. He is survived by daughters, Christine (Alan West), Linda (Phil Marshall), Lorie (Craig Coleman), Marilyn (Mike Capanas); Abe and Miriam who were like son and daughter; Tracy; Frank; many grand and great-grandchildren; and his dear friend and companion, Joyce Rivera. He was loved so much & will be missed by all of us.

Graveside services will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery, 3700 River Blvd., Bakersfield, CA, on Friday, April 26, 2019, at 9 a.m. Donations may be made to the SPCA.

For condolences, please visit: www.greenlawnM-C.com

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 24, 2019
