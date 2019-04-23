|
|
RONALD ARTHUR GOERTZ
November 18, 1934 - April 18, 2019
Ronald Arthur Goertz was born on November 18, 1934 in Bakersfield California to Marjorie and Elmer Goertz.
He attended Fairfax grade school and graduated from East Hill high school in 1952. He attended Georgetown University and was drafted into the army and was stationed in Germany for 2 years. After the army he returned to Georgetown and graduated with a Bachelor's degree. After returning to Bakersfield he worked in real estate, construction and banking. He married and divorced having one child Ronald Jr.
In 1983 he married the love of his life Ruth Wood, and they became a family with Ruth's children, Charles and Diana. In 1986, Ron and his brother Bill, built and ran the Union store all storage facility the 1st one ever in Bakersfield very successfully until selling it in 1996.
Ron was a wonderful man. He treasured the time he spent with his family and friends, he spent 4 to 5 days a week at the Gym where he made some wonderful friends, He loved fishing and went on many fishing trips with his buddies through the years. He also traveled the world with his beloved wife Ruth, One of their most favorite trips was to Rome where they visited the Vatican and the Colosseum. They also visited New Zealand and Australia. One of Ron's most favorite places was Pismo Beach where they loved to stay at their favorite hotel the Kon Tiki Inn, sitting on the balcony watching the waves roll in, and enjoying many beautiful sunsets.
Ron is preceded in death by his mother and father and his brother Bill.
He is survived by his beloved wife Ruth, his son Charles and daughter in law Carol, and his Daughter Diana and son in law Don, and Grandchildren Laura and Olivia.
Graveside services will be held at Hillcrest cemetery on April 28th 2019 at 11 o'clock a.m.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 23, 2019