|
RONALD D. (RON) KIRBY
1936 - 2019
Ronald D. (Ron) Kirby, Bakersfield, CA. He is survived by his wife Beverly, brother Dwight (Corinne), daughters Lynn Mello (Joe), and Laurie White (Mark), sons Jeff Kirby (Michelle Joy) and James Kirby, and his step-children, Kari Hubbell, Kraig Harmon, Brad Harmon, Kathy Davis (Shawn), and Keith Cross. Ron also leaves behind 22 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, Karen Jett, and his step-daughter Lynn Marie Melton.
Ron attended Bakersfield High, and joined the U.S. Navy in 1954, where he proudly served his country in the submarine service. After his service he worked in the financial services industry in Bakersfield, Santa Barbara, and Ventura.
Ron had many interests in life, all of which he pursued with passion. Ron was active in his local chapter of submarine veterans. Sharing time with his fellow submariners brought a special joy to his life. Ron recently had the privilege of taking part in Flight #37 of the Kern County Honor Flight, to honor veterans of the Korean War.
However, Ron's greatest joy in life was his family. He loved his children and step-children, but he especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ron was known as the life of the party. His jokes and sense of humor will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Viewing will be 9:00 - 10:00 am, Services will be held at 10:00 am, on Saturday September 14, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 5500 Fruitvale Ave, Bakersfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ron can be made to the Honor Flight Kern County, Box 255, 8200 Stockdale Highway, Suite M-10, Bakersfield, CA 93311.