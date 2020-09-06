RONALD DALE VAWTER

September 13, 1936 - August 21, 2020

Ronald, 83, passed away peacefully in his home on August 21, 2020.

He was born September 13, 1936, and married the love of his life, Bonnie Lou Vawter, on October 15, 1955. She preceded him in death on November 29, 1999.

Ronald leaves behind his daughter and son in law, Sandy and Ron Darrow, son and daughter in law, Dusty and Christine Vawter, grandchildren, Justin Darrow, Jeremy (Lisa) Darrow, Joshua (Colleen) Darrow, Carlee (JP) Pharris, great grandchildren Maxwell, Wade, Zoey, Cameron, and Phoenix.

A graveside service will be held for family and close friends on September 13, 2020, at 10:00 am Hillcrest Mortuary.