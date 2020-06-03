RONALD DETHLEFSON

1937 - 2020 Ronald Dethlefson, 82, passed away peacefully early Easter morning, April 12, 2020, at the Trinity Home. His family is very grateful for the excellent care he received during his stay and equally grateful for the support received from Hoffman Hospice. Ron was born June 28, 1937, in Palo Alto, California to Ralph and Marjorie Dethlefson. He graduated from San Jose State and started teaching public speaking at Delano High School in 1962. He loved to travel and met Barbara, his wife of 53 years, while at a summer school program for teachers in Tokyo, Japan in 1965. They were married the next summer. After receiving a Masters Degree from San Francisco State in 1969, he started teaching speech at Bakersfield College. In 1972 he became advisor/instructor for the campus radio station, KBCC, for 14 years. He loved working with students. January 1, 1996, he retired from BC, and devoted his time to his passion and hobby: collecting, researching, writing books and articles about and listening to Edison records and phonographs. In recognition of his efforts, the Association of Recorded Sound Collections presented Ron with it's Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012. During summer vacations Ron volunteered at the Henry Ford museum in Dearborn, Michigan where he assisted with cataloguing their extensive Edison records and phonographs collection. He was active at Wesley United Methodist Church serving on the board of trustees 10 years and was always trying to be helpful. His smile and loving ways will be missed by his wife Barbara, daughter Carolyn, son James, daughter-in-law Guinevere, and grandchildren: Griffin, Josephine and Antoinette. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Alzheimer's Disease Association of Kern County, Wesley United Methodist Church, The Antique Phonograph Society, or the Bakersfield College Archives.



