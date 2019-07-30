|
RONALD DWAYNE TACKITT
November 8, 1947 - July 22, 2019
On Monday July 22, 2019, Ronald Dwayne Tackitt, loving Father and Papa passed away at age 71. Ron was born on November 8th, 1947 in Wasco, California to JB and Virginia.
He was a graduate of Wasco High School in 1965, where he made lifelong friends. In 1970, Ron married Karen Brown, from this union they had three children Jeff, Jason, and Amanda. Ron enjoyed coaching baseball and basketball. He liked to golf, fish, and travel. Ron always had fun at the horse track with his children and grandchildren. Ron loved all animals, he spent a big part of his life raising dogs and horses.
Survived by his son Jason & wife Megan; daughter Amanda; mother of his children Karen Johnson; grandchildren, Alyson, Ashley, Tori, and Eric; three brothers Jerry & wife Judy, Roger & wife Marlene, Stephen & wife Eden; one sister Paula Vandiver & husband Jay; as well as other loving family members and close friends.
Preceding him in death are his parents JB and Virgina and his son Jeffery Brandon.
We will miss you and all the good times we had together.
Service will be held at Church of Christ, 850 Minter Ave., Shafter, on Tuesday July 30, 2019 at 10:00 am. Internment following at Wasco Cemetery.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 30, 2019