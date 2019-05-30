|
RONALD EARL JARRETT
December 24, 1943 - May 9, 2019
Born and raised in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Ronald was a man of many talents and a visionary who thought he could save the world with music. But it was not to be.
After high school in Tulsa, he attended the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore, then joined the U.S. Air Force. After serving our country, he went to law school at Columbia. Following a career at Skelly Oil and Occidental Petroleum, he became a college professor at Florida A&M. He thought it was the best job he ever had.
He returned to Bakersfield in 2014 with his wife, Martha Warriner Jarrett. He is survived by Martha, daughter Tanya Spencer, granddaughter Jenny, and by his younger sister, Jennifer Love Criner.
In March 2018, he was diagnosed with lung cancer. His quality of life remained good until the last month. Then, like a downhill racer, he swiftly headed for the finish line. He died at home, pain free and in his sleep.
A memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 2216 17th Street, Bakersfield, CA 93301, on June 9, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the or the .
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 30, 2019