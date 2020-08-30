RONALD EUGENE SHERRILL

1954 - 2020

Ronald Eugene Sherrill was born on January 23rd, 1954 in San Diego, CA to Ginger and Gene Sherrill. Ron graduated from West High School in 1972 and California State, Bakersfield in 1976. Ron married his high school sweetheart, Carol Olson, in Bakersfield on June 1st, 1974. Ron and Carol started their family with a daughter in 1977 and completed it with a son in 1982. Family was Ron's life. He was devoted to making sure his children were able to participate in any activity or sport they wanted, but was very partial to soccer, which he coached and refereed up until his death. As much as Ron loved his wife and children, they were soon replaced by his grandchildren, who could do no wrong. Ron started his first career at Golden Bear Refinery and worked there for 20 years. He started a second career at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation as a correctional officer and soon promoted to correctional counselor. Ron worked for the CDCR for 19 years and was currently employed at Kern Valley State Prison.

Ron was beloved by all that met him. He was the one that everyone called when they needed something and he would always be willing to help. Everyone became family to him and he had a knack for making you feel like you were his favorite. Ron strived to teach us all to be the best we could be, to treat people with dignity and respect, and to love unconditionally.

Ron is preceded in death by his Mother, Ginger Sherrill, father and mother-in-law, Marvin and Pat Olson, nephew Nicholas Bumerts, great-niece Rio Mitchell. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Carol Sherrill; father Gene Sherrill; sister Sandy Craig and partner Jo McCauley; daughter Nikki Stiles and husband Jason; son Patrick Sherrill. Also left to cherish his memories are his two grandchildren, Brady Sherrill and Brooklyn Stiles. In addition he will be missed greatly by his extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, brothers and sisters-in law, and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be September 3rd, 2020 at St. Philip the Apostle Church at 9:30am in the quad, must bring your own chair and mask, with graveside services following at Greenlawn Southwest.