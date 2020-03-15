|
RONALD GENE "RON" PRITCHARD
June 12, 1961 - February 29, 2020
Soldotna resident Ronald Gene "Ron" Pritchard, 58, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna from glioblastoma.
A celebration of his life will be 12 noon Saturday, June 13, at Emerald Cove Park in Bakersfield, Calif.
Ron was born June 12, 1961 in Bakersfield. He moved to Alaska with his family when he was 5 and graduated from Kenai Central High School in 1979.
He worked for Constellations in Bakersfield from 1995-2009. He then began working for B.P. at Prudhoe Bay, Alaska and stopped working in 2020.
Ron enjoyed riding his motorcycle, computers and movies. His favorite saying was, "I don't just watch TV, I experience it, with his 75" TV with surround sound.
His family wrote, "He is amazing and caring man who loved his family with all his heart. He absolutely loved riding his motorcycle every chance he could get. Ron was the best big brother. His heart was big and he loved us all deeply and unconditionally. I will miss his smile and never-ending humor. Most of all I will miss seeing his face and hearing his laughter. I love you brother, rest easy now."
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Tommy Lloyd Pritchard and Glenda Kaye (White) Pritchard.
He is survived by his wife, Justine Pritchard of Soldotna; daughter, Brandy Montoya of Bakersfield; grandson, Ryan Rapp of Soldotna; sister, Kara Simpson of Henderson, Nev.; brother, Larry Pritchard of Laguna Hills, Calif.; nieces, Tiana, Dakota and Peyton Metteer, all of Chubbuck, Idaho, and Katelyn Prichard of Henderson, Nev.; and nephews, Eric Simpson of Henderson, Nev. and Riley Pritchard of Laguna Hills, Calif.
Arrangements were by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai.