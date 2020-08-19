RONALD LEE GIANETTONI

Ronald Lee Gianettoni, age 78, of Boulder City, NV, passed away on August 2, 2020. He was surrounded by loving family.

Ronnie worked as a pipefitter and was a member of the Local Union 460 for 25 years, leaving an impression there on all who knew him.

Ronald Gianettoni is survived by his six children, Jim Gianettoni (married to Dawn), Stacie Collins (married to Al), Ronnie Richards (married to Christine), Rhonda Porter (married to Mike), Jamie Valdez (married to Russ), and James Crawford (married to Wendy); two sisters, Gloria Crawford and Dianna Kennedy (married to Charlie); nine grandchildren, Breann Richards, Scott Beaumont, Nianna Porter, Kaela Porter, Tyler Sanchez, Kylie Sanchez, Delaney Valdez, Alyssa Valdez, Jaden Valdez; and three great grandchildren, Traeson Bowman, Athena Beaumont, Kalayah Clayborn.

The family will be holding a service on August 20, 2020 10:00am where Ron will be placed with his loving wife Sandy at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

For all who cannot attend the service it will be streamed live via Zoom please email Jim Crawford at jim@socallicensing.com for info or call 818 458-7020