Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:45 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
830 Wilson Rd.
Ronald Lynn True


1936 - 2019
Ronald Lynn True Obituary

RONALD LYNN TRUE
July 11, 1936 - July 23, 2019

Ronald was born in Wisconsin to William and Grace True.

He is survived by his children Tina Burnside, Terry True and Lori Solomon; 10 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and many relatives and friends.

He was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses, his love and devotion for Jehovah was evident by his kingdom preaching and meetings at the Kingdom Hall.

Services will be held August 10th at 12:45pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 830 Wilson Rd.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 9, 2019
