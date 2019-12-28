|
RONALD GORDON PADILLA
December 31, 1942 - December 19, 2019
Ronald Padilla was born in Bakersfield Ca to Joe & Dorothy Padilla. A resident of Bakersfield his entire life, he attended Standard Elementary and North High School. He married his high school sweetheart in 1959 & went to work at McKee Electric. Shortly thereafter, he followed his father into operating heavy equipment where he excelled. He worked for Dicco Construction which was bought by Griffith Company. He worked with the Operating Engineers Local 12 for 38 years until he retired in 1997.
He enjoyed taking his family camping up and down Pacific Coast Highway where they would enjoy riding motorcycles and dune buggies.
Ronald is preceded in death by his father; Joseph Padilla; mother Dorothy Padilla; brother Joseph Padilla Jr.; brother Philip Padilla.
He is survived by his soulmate of 20 years Rhonda Brown; daughter Dottie Capps; son Ronald Scott Padilla; bonus daughter Vicki Wolfe; bonus son Allen Kirby; grandson Bryan Caps and multiple nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Mission Family Mortuary (531 California Ave.) on Monday, December 30th from 4pm - 7pm. Memorial service will be Tuesday, December 31st at 10am. Funeral procession with memorial bike ride to Greenlawn Southwest for burial.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Dec. 28, 2019