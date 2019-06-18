|
|
RONALD RAYMOND SMITH
April 21, 1949 - June 12, 2019
Ronald Raymond Smith was born on April 21, 1949 to Elsie and Raymond Smith in Los Angeles, CA. After suffering with complications from Frontotemporal Dementia, Ron went to be with the Lord on June 12, 2019.
Ron had accomplished many achievements during his life. He graduated from Cal Sate University, Fullerton. He also served in the army and worked for Kelly Pipe Company for 22 years. He was a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church and did volunteer work for an animal rescue. The best part of his life was when he was with his wife, Janice of almost 33 years. They traveled and camped for many years before Ron became ill.
Ron is survived by his wife, Janice Smith; his three stepsons and their wives, Sean and Cozette Gahan, Mickey and Nicole Gahan and Tim and Belynda Seligman. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren, Scott, Connor and Dawson Gahan; John, Jeff, Hannah and Will and his wife Michelle Seligman.
We would like to thank Evergreen Skilled Nursing for the wonderful care they gave Ron the past year, especially during his final days. We would also like to thank Patty at ADAKC for all her care.
There will be a Celebration of Life held at Westminster Presbyterian Church on Sunday June 23rd at 11:15 am on 2080 Stine Road, Bakersfield, CA 93309 with a reception immediately following in the Foundation Hall. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your animal rescue of choice or HALT Rescue, P.O. Box 733, Bakersfield, CA 93302.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 18, 2019