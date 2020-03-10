|
Ronald W. Ely went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at home after a lengthy illness. He will be reunited with his precious baby girl, Ronda (Rondi) Lynn. He leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Shirley, son Rob (Shannon), grandsons, Arai and Ryder and brother, Tom (Julie). Preceded in death by his parents, Robert Ely and Doris Coffin, brother Richard 'Bud' Ely and sister Gail Scott.
Ronnie was born March 30, 1943 in Los Angeles, moved to Fresno, then to Bakersfield at age 12. He graduated from Bakersfield High School in 1961 and attended beauty school where he met the love of his life, Shirley. He was a successful beautician for 43 years and co-owner of Stairway to Beauty. He had many other interests which included motorcycle racing, boating and camping at the beach and desert with his close-knit family and friends. He spent many years traveling the country with his son racing Flat Track. He was a mentor to and cheered on his grandson who raced in Motocross. In retirement, he spent many days on the golf course with his golf buddies.
At age 35, he came to the saving knowledge of grace in the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. From that day forward, he shared that love of Christ with everyone he knew. He wanted everyone to know the love of Christ. Over the next 40 years, he served in different ministries at church and had a profound impact on many lives. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
We would like to extend our thanks to all our wonderful friends who have faithfully supported us through this difficult time. We have been so blessed. We are thankful for everyone at CBCC and Dignity Health who cared for him for many years, also grateful to Hoffman Hospice for their compassion and care.
Celebration of Life Services will be held on Saturday, March 14th at 10 a.m. at CrossRoads Christian Fellowship, 2500 Fairfax Road. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to grandson, Arai's day program at www.itsgrace.org or to Hoffman Hospice 4325 Buena Vista Rd, Bakersfield, CA. 93314. In Memory of Ronnie Ely.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020