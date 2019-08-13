|
RONNIE GENE PONCETTA
August 7, 1956 - August 7, 2019
A celebration of Life will be held Thursday, August 15th at 9:00 am at the Rock Church located at 1400 Norris Road in Bakersfield for Ronnie Gene Poncetta who suddenly passed away at Keck Hospital of USC in Los Angeles, CA. On July 1, 2012, Ronnie's life was suddenly interrupted by emergency surgery to repair a dissected aortic aneurysm. We will always be grateful for the Bakersfield Heart Hospital, Dr. Sarabjit Purewall, along with the surgical department and ICU nurse, Lacy Scritchfield-Duncan for saving his life and restoring him to live another seven years of love and adventure with his wife, soulmate, and best friend, Leslie Rausin Poncetta. In June of 2019, Ronnie was diagnosed with a second dissected aortic aneurysm which suddenly took his life on August 7, 2019.
Ronnie and Leslie's journey of love started at the Kern County Fair where she was involved in 4-H. Their first date at Bill Lee's Bamboo Chopsticks was the beginning of a very special bond of love that was celebrated with their marriage on March 21, 1981. Their 38 year marriage was enriched by their love of travel which included journeys to Hawaii, Alaska, Tahiti, Australia, Italy and many Jeep Jamboree USA events throughout the Western US. Their most enjoyable journey was, together, loving and walking with Jesus. Upon their marriage, Ronnie began his 35 year employment with the Kern County Road Department where his employment started in the road maintenance department. At his retirement in July, 2015, he was the Highway Paint Equipment Supervisor for Kern County.
As a child, Ronnie enjoyed growing up on the Poncetta Farm in Pumpkin Center helping his Dad with the dairy and farming. This allowed him to enjoy his childhood with his brother, Johnny, his Grandparents Burt and Maria, his Uncle Elmo and Aunt Elsie, cousins David and Jerry Poncetta, sister, Donna Poncetta Cierley, cousin Natalina Ermigarat Davis, cousins Dennis, Tina, Burt and Katrina Costa, and Steven Massocca, making lasting memories together on the family farm.
Ronnie is preceded in death by his father, Emilio Poncetta and brother, Johnny. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Leslie Rausin Poncetta; mother, Dorina Ligari Poncetta; sister, Donna Poncetta Cierley and husband Jack Cierley of La Habra; cousins listed above and nephews, Chris, Darin, Bryan and Ben Cierley; niece, Christieanna Poncetta, and many relatives throughout California, Italy and Australia.
Pallbearers will be Anthony Rausin, Chris Cierley, Darin Cierley, Bryan Cierley, Michael Poncetta, Alex Davis, Anthony Rossi and Jack Davis.
In lieu of flowers, Leslie requests that donations be made to The John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health at johnritterfoundation.org. Please go to this website to learn more about this silent killer.
DOUGHTY-CALHOUN-O'MEARA FUNERAL DIRECTORS