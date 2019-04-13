|
RONNIE GILBERT MIRELES
1958 - 2019
Ronnie Gilbert Mireles, 61 passed away April 7, 2019 with family by his side. He was born in Bakersfield, to Tomas & Carmen Mireles.
Ronnie Graduated from the only High School that matters, East Bakersfield High School in 1976. He lettered in football and baseball. He was an EBHS Blade through and through.
Ronnie had several jobs throughout his lifetime including Mexicali, Woody's Toy Circus and NOR Recreation and Parks District. He was employed by the United States Postal Service as a letter carrier for over 30 years. He was well loved on his route and he took pride in getting all the mail to all the people on his route. He will be greatly missed.
Ronnie had 3 favorite sports teams. The UCLA Bruins, The San Francisco Giants and The Denver Broncos. Anyone who knew Ronnie knew he had a passion for those teams.
Ronnie is preceded in death by his mom and dad, his brothers, Tony and David Mireles, his sister, Rebecca Sanchez, his nephews John Mireles, Ernie Reyes and his niece Lisa Mireles. He is survived by his siblings, Reggie Mireles, Mary Ramirez, Roy Mireles, Rachel Mireles, Roberta Rangel and Regina Marquez, several nieces and nephews and many friends.
The family would like to thank Sara Adams and Brad and Peggy Smith for helping care for him when needed.
Visitation will be held April 14th at Basham Funeral Care (3312 Niles St.) from 5-9 p.m. with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m. Funeral Services will be held April 15th at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church (601 E. California Ave) at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery. For further information please visit www.BashamFuneralCare.com This is a casual funeral service. We request you dress in one of Ronnie's favorite team's shirts or team colors and in lieu of flowers, please donate to Christ the King.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 13, 2019