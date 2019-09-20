|
|
RONNIE HILL
May 25, 1942 - September 3, 2019
Ronnie was born on May 25th, 1942 and passed peacefully in his sleep on September 3, 2019.
He leaves behind his loving family to forever mourn his loss: Wife of almost 59 years - Judy. Children: Rachelle Youngblood (Greg), Lori Pelster and Ronnie G Hill II. Grandchildren: Jessica Pelster (Anthony Guerra), Victoria (Tori) Youngblood, Jason Pelster ( Lindsey), Gregory (Bubba) Youngblood, Josh Youngblood, Shawna Youngblood and Jeremy Youngblood. He was preceded in death by his beloved grandson Jered Pelster in 2015. Precious great grandchildren Broden Guerra, Benjamin Guerra and Ramsey Pelster. Sisters Johnnie Carpenter (Max), Darlene Hill and brother Wilbert Hill (Tammy). Plus a large loving extended family of in-laws and out-laws too numerous to mention.
He was preceded in death by his parents Marguarite and Wilbert Hill, sisters Esther Hill and Patti Hill-Casto and brothers Dave and Richard Hill.
Ronnie worked in the oilfields and oilfield related companies most of his life. He was self-employed as a Drilling Consultant for many years and traveled all over the world. He retired from Chevron in 2007. He had oil flowing through his veins.
The family would like to thank Dr Vinod Kumar and Dr Sachi Srivastava for their excellent and compassionate care through the years.
The family also appreciates all the thoughts, prayers and condolences offered at this difficult time.
Services at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 2.00pm.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sept. 20, 2019