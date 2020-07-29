1/1
Ronnie James Miller
RONNIE JAMES MILLER
July 12, 1943 - July 24, 2020

It is with great sadness that the family of Ronnie James Miller announces his passing away at the age of 77. Loving son, brother, husband, father, papaw, and friend to many. Dad passed away with loved ones by his side at home.

He was preceded in death by his wife Margaret Miller. Survived by his sons Fred Miller, Jack Miller, Michael Miller, and daughter Wendi Krause, daughter-in-law Cathy Miller, and son-in-law Gary Krause; 15 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

Selfless, stubborn, and loving, Our rock, Hero, and example of how one should treat others. Honoring you with promises made and promises kept. Loving you and carrying on until we are together once again.

www.doughtycalhounomeara.com



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jul. 29, 2020.
