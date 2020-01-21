|
|
ROSARIO (ROSIE) MARTINEZ HILL PUENTE
January 13, 1934 - November 26, 2019
Rosie passed away peacefully at Golden Living Care Center in Fowler, CA where she resided for the past three years.
Rosie was born January 13, 1934, in Bakersfield to Toribio and Mercedes Martinez, one of 12 children. She had three children, Marta Hinton (Larry), Frank Hill IV and Miguel Hill, also blessed with 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
She had a strong bond with the Catholic faith and was a florist at Cinderellas Flowers in Bakersfield for over 20 years. Rosie loved her job and making people happy. She always gave her creations a special touch. Rosie was involved in several social clubs while living in Bakersfield. Rosie lived a full life and was truly loved by her family and many in her community.
Rosie was preceded in death by her first love, husband Frank Hill, son, Miguel Hill and many years later, second husband Juan Puente.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in her memory, January 24 at 10:00am at St. Francis Church, 900 H Street, Bakersfield, CA.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 21, 2020