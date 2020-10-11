Rosario Santillan

Rosario F. Santillan

March 22, 1952 - September 28, 2020

Born on March 22, 1952 to Rufina Fernandez and Martin Quintero Santillan in Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico. Rosario resided in Mexicali until age nine when he moved to Bakersfield, CA with his family.

Rosario enlisted in the United States Marine Corps from February 1971 to February 1974. He proudly served in Vietnam as part of Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 3rd Marine Division. Rosario earned an AA from Bakersfield College and his BA in Psychology at California State University, Bakersfield.

Rosario was a Farm Labor Specialist before transitioning to the California Department of Corrections, Division of Adult Parole Operations where he retired as an Assistant Unit Supervisor after twenty-two years of service. Rosario was involved with multiple organizations, including but not limited to: President and founding member of CAFE de California Inc.; elected member of the Kern County Democratic Central Committee and Co-Chair of the KCDCC Immigration Committee; member Dolores Huerta Foundation and CDC Retiree Committee.

He is survived by his three loving children: daughter, Renee Santillan; daughter, Rosalina Santillan; son, Rosario J. Santillan and daughter-in-law Cassandra; eight grandchildren, Seth Myrow-Santillan, Eric Veleta, Emma Santillan, Joshua Santillan, Abigail Santillan, Raymond Santillan, Emily Santillan and Luke Santillan; brother, Martin Santillan; brother, Crescencio Santillan and sister-in-law, Jesse; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends who loved him greatly. The youngest of five siblings, he was preceded in death by his parents: mother, Rufina Fernandez; father, Martin Q. Santillan; his sister, Manuela Bernal and brother-in-law Jacobo; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Santillan and his brother, Raymond Santillan.

Rosario spent his life in service to others. He enjoyed life and most of all, his familia. He was an adoring Grandpapa and resolute father. He touched the lives of many people and he will be deeply missed.

