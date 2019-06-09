|
|
ROSE MAE [PIERCE] LAWRENCE FAST
May 12, 1929 - June 2, 2019
Rose Mae, was born in the tiny Missouri town of Hornersville. In 1950, Rose married the love of her life, Rudy Lawrence, and in 1961, they moved their family to Rudy's hometown, Bakersfield, CA. Rose was happiest when talking and laughing with Rudy; caring for their children, Larry, Donna, Glen, and Susan; and spoiling grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In 1998, Rose was devastated when Jesus called Rudy to Him. Four years later, she reconnected with family friend, Richard Fast. They decided it was time to spend the last years of life together. They lived in Magalia, traveled when possible, then returned to Bakersfield and their children.
Rose loved music and singing: hymns, Big Band, pop, and even Three Dog Night and Bruce Springsteen; writing poetry and family biographies; tending her gardens; sending notes to friends and family; and hosting potlucks.
Rose has joined Rudy, their daughter Donna Kay Lawrence Ortega, and a host of family and friends. She leaves Richard; sons Larry Bailey and Glen Lawrence; step-son Steven Fast; daughter Susan Johnson (Mike); grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother Frank (Naomi); sisters Josephine (Jim), Helen, and Louise; sister-in-law Wanda; and family and friends.
Viewing is June 11, 4 to 8 p.m., Greenlawn Mortuary Northeast. On June 12, 11:30 a.m., a memorial service, officiated by Pastor Steve Moore, and reception will be held at Christ Church of the Valley, 13701 Stockdale Highway, Bakersfield, CA.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 9, 2019