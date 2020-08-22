Rose Munson

ROSE ESTHER MUNSON

April 7, 1929 - July 21, 2020

Rose lived a long, productive life and passed quietly at home on July 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband "Jimmy" and her grandson, Richard.

Left behind are her children-Becky Raymond, Bakersfield, CA; Bruce Munson, Pineville, AR; Brenda Branther, Pyatt, AR; Belinda Martinez, Moorpark, CA and Bridgette Munson, Palmdale, CA; 13 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren and her only sister, Marion Kempke, MT. Holly, NJ.

Mom was born, raised and married in Burlington, VT. She and dad moved the family to central Texas in the early 1960's and shortly after settled in Simi Valley, CA.

Mom enjoyed many job opportunities but particularly loved waitressing.

She loved to talk. Wife, mother, grand-mother, great grand mother, homemaker a gardener and craft lady; friend to everyone she met and giving to a fault. Mom will be greatly missed but we are glad she is finally able to be re-united with past family members. She loved to give so please donate to the needy in her memory.

Due to COVID-19 interment at the local National Cemetery, with her husband Jim, and a celebration of life, will be scheduled for a later date.