1/1
Rose Munson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ROSE ESTHER MUNSON
April 7, 1929 - July 21, 2020

Rose lived a long, productive life and passed quietly at home on July 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband "Jimmy" and her grandson, Richard.

Left behind are her children-Becky Raymond, Bakersfield, CA; Bruce Munson, Pineville, AR; Brenda Branther, Pyatt, AR; Belinda Martinez, Moorpark, CA and Bridgette Munson, Palmdale, CA; 13 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren and her only sister, Marion Kempke, MT. Holly, NJ.

Mom was born, raised and married in Burlington, VT. She and dad moved the family to central Texas in the early 1960's and shortly after settled in Simi Valley, CA.

Mom enjoyed many job opportunities but particularly loved waitressing.

She loved to talk. Wife, mother, grand-mother, great grand mother, homemaker a gardener and craft lady; friend to everyone she met and giving to a fault. Mom will be greatly missed but we are glad she is finally able to be re-united with past family members. She loved to give so please donate to the needy in her memory.

Due to COVID-19 interment at the local National Cemetery, with her husband Jim, and a celebration of life, will be scheduled for a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved