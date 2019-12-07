Home

Roselle "Rose" Poulsen

ROSELLE "ROSE" POULSEN

ROSELLE "ROSE" POULSEN
1929 - 2019

Roselle "Rose" Poulsen, born in 1929, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eric Poulsen; son, Gary Kolvoord; and 6 siblings.

Roselle is survived by her daughter, Susan Kolvoord; and son, Jeff Kolvoord. She was a loving grandmother to 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Roselle had a passion for golf, bowling, bridge, travel, Elvis, and watching the birds while enjoying her morning coffee.

Roselle's love for family and friends, her incredible kindness and generosity will be missed by all who knew her.

"You were the wind beneath our wings".

Services will be private.

Published in Bakersfield Californian from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
