|
|
ROSEMARY BERTOLUCCI
March 17, 1939 - March 10, 2020
On March 10, 2020 Rosemary Bertolucci (Borges) left this earth to go home to be with our Heavenly Father. Rosemary was born on March 17, 1939 in Riverdale, Calif before moving to Cayucos, Calif.
Growing up, when she wasn't at school, she was either at the beach or working at the family business, Borges & Borges Restaurant / Bait & Tackle Shop.
Her family was her life. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was God's gift to everyone that knew her. She always made everyone feel loved and left them with a smile on their face with her sense of humor.
She was married to Alvin Sousa for 22 years. She was the mother of 4 boys and 1 daughter. Later she was married to Louis Bertolucci for 34 years She was like another mother to his 2 children. She was by his side at their home until he passed.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Emma Borges; her husband Louis; her brothers Virgil, Ed, Bill and Jerry; her son Terry and grandson Joseph.
Rosemary leaves behind her children and their spouses Ron and Teresa, Randy and Patti, Jeff and Lori, Kim, Roy and Paula, and Lori. Rosemary will also be missed by her 18 grandkids and 28 great-grandkids and her faithful dog, Daisy Mae.
Services will be held March 20th at St. Francis Church at 900 H St. Bakersfield, Calif. Rosary will start at 9:00 a.m. with mass following at 9:30. Graveside services will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery at 3700 River Blvd.
Due to circumstances, we will postpone her celebration of life, and it will be held at a later date for those who are not comfortable in crowds during these trying times.
www.doughtycalhounomeara.com
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 17, 2020