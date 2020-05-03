ROSIE DONNA HERREN
December 19, 1950 - April 24, 2020 Rosie Donna Herren, 69, of Tehachapi, Calif., passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at her home with loving family by her side. She was born on December 19, 1950 in Bakersfield, Calif. to Joseph and Jessie Rodriguez. A professional secretary, Rosie worked for Elk Hills Elementary School District for 18 years, then moved to the Kern High School District for 9 years. Rosie retired from the Kern High School District in 2014. She dabbled in many different craft and art mediums. Rosie was known for making beautiful quilts, which she gave to her children and grandchildren. She also sketched portraits of family members, created lovely watercolor and oil paintings, and captured magical moments in photograph. Several of Rosie's photographs and quilts won ribbons at the Kern County Fair. Rosie knew the importance of family and spending quality time together. Even prior to her retirement years, Rosie ensured that she and her family enjoyed the beauty of the world around them. Whether it was following their oldest grandson Travis on summers he spent in drum corps, weekend trips to the beach, or visiting tourist destinations like the Grand Canyon, Rosie liked a good adventure and loved RVing. Rosie is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, David G. Herren, Sr.; daughter, Lori (Tommy) Moody; son, David G. Herren, Jr.; mother, Jessie Rodriguez; sisters, Isabel Williams and Anna (Ramiro) Canales; grandsons, Travis Moody, Wyatt (Shelby) Moody, and Canyon Herren; and great-grandson, Payden Moody. Rosie was also blessed to have many close friendships that she developed over the years. She was very proud of that fact as she loved her friends dearly. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rosie's name to Hoffmann Hospice or the ALS Foundation (Golden West Chapter). Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Wood Family Funeral Service in Tehachapi, Calif. Condolences can be made online at www.woodmortuary.net.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 3, 2020.