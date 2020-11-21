ROSINA JEPPI DEWAR

April 12, 1943 - November 7, 2020

Rosina Jeppi Dewar passed away Saturday November 7, 2020 of congestive heart failure, following open heart surgery, at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles CA. Her family was with her as she made the transition. Rosina was born and raised in Bakersfield CA, born April 12, 1943. She was the daughter of Frank Cornagio Jeppi and Fern Woodhouse Jeppi. She has two siblings, Nydia Goode and Frank Jeppi Jr. Rosina, also known to her family as Nonni, has two children, Michael George Dewar and Heather Dewar Cook, and their spouses Tonya and Steve. She leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Katie Rose and Dylan Cook, Marley and Dax Dewar and niece Lea Goode. Nonni's family was everything to her, her world!

She was a Driller at Bakersfield High School and attended college in San Francisco and Oregon. Rosina spent her younger years raising her children, as well as working in the field of education. At the age of 40 she decided to begin a new chapter in her life as a real estate agent. Of course, with her personality, she was an immediate success. She worked very long hours, even holidays, as she was determined to be the best that she could be. She was still selling real estate at the age of 77, and was, as she was back then, always a top producer. Anyone who knew Rosina, knew she was competitive and determined. Nothing would stand in her way. The many plaques and awards adorning her office is proof of that. It was not just that for her though, she truly loved her clients. In 37 years, we have yet to hear of a client that did not fall in love with her. She internalized the desire of her clients and would do anything in her power to get them the house of their dreams. This was an example of who she was. She wanted to help people and truly, that was her joy in life.

Rosina had a love of family that was intoxicating. She spent her life enjoying every moment could spend with her family. She has a beach house in Oceano CA, and even acquired the nickname, "Pismo Rose," because of her love of the beach and the many summers spent there. Growing up she would take her children Michael and Heather and they would spend 6 weeks every summer in the Oceano area. She even enlarged her little house so that it can now accommodate her entire family, as that was always her wish, to have her family surrounding her and making beach memories. As the sun would be approaching sunset in the evenings, she would gather anyone she could and encourage them to watch the beauty she loved so much.

Rosina loved her family, friends, Real Estate, and animals. She would save the life of any animals that came in her path. Including most recently, a dove whose wing was injured. She took it to the vet (yes, she able to find one!) and created a therapeutic bird sanctuary while this wild bird had time to heal. Her back yard was the birds and squirrel's favorite neighborhood haunt, as there was always ample food for them. One of her favorite pastimes was to sit on her back porch and watch all the animals enjoy her yard. She allowed her children to have all of God's creatures that they could house: dogs, cats, rabbits, chickens, ducks, fish, birds, and even a baby wild boar lived in their back yard until it outgrew its surroundings. All animals were always welcome.

Our Nonni was loved by many. She never met a stranger. To know her is to love her. She was infectious with her smile, her laugh, and her incredible way of making you feel like you had known her forever, even if it was the first-time meeting. Her family and friends have an emptiness in their hearts that will never go away, only subsided some knowing she is still with them as their guardian angel is directing them with the next steps in their lives. Nonni loved big and if you were one of the lucky ones, you know what that feels like. She will never be forgotten, only cherished forever and always. We say to her, as she told us all so many times, "I love you to the moon and back," and WE all love you the most Nonni! Forever in our hearts...

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to your favorite charity benefitting animals.