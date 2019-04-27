|
ROWENA GOULDING LOMELY NIETO
1938 - 2019
Rowena Louise Goulding was born on August 17, 1938. She enjoyed growing up on a farm, spending time with her beloved grandmothers, Margaret and Becky, where she developed a deep love and respect for all animals. Rowena had a strong work ethic, working 34 years for the U.S. Postal Service, receiving continual recognition for perfect attendance until she retired in 2010. She will be missed by her life-long friends, Judy Lai, with whom she worked many years and Bernice Frost (Connie Castillo and Ronnie Reyes) of Hanford, CA. Julie Gifford, friend of many years, also mourns her loss.
Rowena was preceded in death by her parents, Louie and Ruth Goulding, Mama Rose Goulding, Uncle Willie and Uncle Joe Goulding, Aunt Jerri, Aunt Dottie, and brother, Larry Goulding. Rowena is survived by her brothers, Greg Goulding (nephew Sean and niece Tracy); Randy & Vicki Goulding (nieces: Molly and Robin); Allison Goulding (nephew Brandon and niece Brooke); Uncle Jack & Shaaron Hill; Aunt Rose, and cousins, David Goulding, Rowena (Rena) and Paul Spivak, Fortune, Laura Lou and Cheryl. Rowena is also survived by her life partner of the past 40+ years, Nano Nieto, with whom she rescued numerous animals and shared many adventures, traveling to the Grand Canyon, Mount Rushmore, Niagara Falls, Hawaii, Alaska, Canada, Spain, Rome, Israel, the Mexican Riviera, and New England. Her favorite vacations with Nano included visiting the City of Pompeii, the Sistine Chapel, and seeing the Pope at the Vatican.
Rowena is survived by her daughter, Destini Delmonico (Anthony Jimenez, Jr. and Desiree Jimenez); sons, Ben Lomely (grandson Keith); Rene Lomely, Julie Lomely (grandson Nicholas Lomely (wife Candace), and long-awaited great-granddaughter, Kylie (18 months); grandsons Jacob, Zachary, and Alec Lomely; daughter, Lisa Amaral, (grandsons Joey and Julian Amaral); and Jeff and Janet Martinez.
Rowena loved Las Vegas and gambling at the local casinos where she won many jackpots on the penny machines.
Rowena worked hard in life, overcoming many obstacles. She had a heart of gold, providing never-ending support to friends and family throughout the years. She taught her family the value of education, and to have love, respect and compassion for others, including animals. All who knew her share our immense loss. The impact she had on so many lives will never be forgotten.
During her last week with us, it seemed as though she was listening to music that only she could hear. May God Bless and Keep Her now, as she joins his Holy Kingdom.
Special thanks to nieces, Susie Aspeitia, Rachel Valenzuela, Petra Nieto and ALL of the Nieto family, who provided such love and support during this unexpected, difficult time.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Amaral, Julian Amaral, Rico Martinez, Michael Martinez, Zachary Lomely, and Alec Lomely.
Visitation will be Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Basham - Hopson Funeral Care Chapel (620 Oregon St.) 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. (private viewing) and 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. (public viewing). Graveside Service Monday, April 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Union Cemetery.