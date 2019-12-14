|
ROY "JACK" CLARK HUGHES
April 12, 1934 - November 24, 2019
Roy Hughes, loving family man and friend died with family by his side after a short respiratory illness.
Roy was born in Bakersfield to Clellie and Trushel Hughes of Shafter. Roy attended local schools and graduated from Shafter High School in 1953. Friends and family knew him by his nickname Jack or Jackie. Roy was known by his classmates for being a great dancer at social events. Roy served honorably in the US Army at Fort Lewis in Washington State from 1954-1956. After serving in the Army Roy began a career with the Bakersfield City Fire Department where he remained until his retirement after 30 years with the department. During his time with BFD he developed many lifelong friendships with fellow firemen. Roy enjoyed retirement by golfing and playing cards with friends and family. His greatest joy was his family and boasting about their accomplishments.
Roy was a true gentleman with a caring and giving spirit. Roy regularly donated to national and local charities such as the SPCA and Alliance Against Family Violence.
Roy is survived by his very special companion Joyce Wilson, son David Hughes, niece Christine Whaley (Bill), grandson Sam Hughes (Flora), granddaughter Kristan Rios (Andrew), grandson Noah Hughes, and his two great grandsons Sterling Hughes and Gabriel Rios.
Roy is preceded in death by his parents Clellie and Trushel Hughes, daughter Gail Hughes, wife Dianne Hughes, brothers Albert "Red" Hughes and Ernest "Tuffy" Hughes. The Family would like to express a very special thank you to Joyce Wilson for her love, care and compassion for Roy in his final years.
Services will be held at the Bakersfield National Cemetery in Arvin on Monday, December 16th at 9:00am.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Dec. 14, 2019