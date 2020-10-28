1/1
Roy Dillard
1936 - 2020
ROY LEE DILLARD
January 8, 1936 - October 23, 2020

Roy Dillard was born in Kingston, Oklahoma, to Tony and Mozelle Dillard. He passed away at home peacefully with family by his side. Some of his hobbies were coaching Little League Baseball in his younger years, fishing, camping, watching sports, listening to country music, watching western movies, and playing video games. He enjoyed talking and visiting with family and treasured his time with his children and grandchildren.

He had worked for Standard Oil, Dow Chemical, various truck driving companies, and as a carpenter before beginning employment with the County of Kern as a carpenter and retired as Structural Maintenance Superintendent for General Services.

Roy is survived by his daughters and son-in-laws Toni and Carl Elissague, Tina and Steve Choate, Bobbie and Lonnie Eldridge; brother and sister-in-law Danny and Mickie Dillard; 8 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

His wife of 60 years, Gearldine, four brothers, one sister, parents, and grandparents precedes Roy in death.

Visitation will be 4-8 pm on Friday, October 30, 2020; chapel and graveside services will be Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 11:00 am at Greenlawn Memorial Chapel, 3700 River Blvd.

Roy was a very loving and caring husband, father, and grandfather. He will always be in our hearts and will be greatly missed.


Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast
OCT
31
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast
3700 River Blvd.
Bakersfield, CA 93305
(661) 324-9701
