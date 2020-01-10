|
|
ROY LEE JONES
August 13, 1949 - January 4, 2020
Roy Lee Jones, 70, of Bakersfield, California, passed away on January 04, 2020 peacefully at the beautiful Hoffmann Hospice Facility.
Roy is preceded in death by his parents, Cindy and Fred McGowan and son, D'Angelo.
Roy is survived by his lovely wife Valentina Jones, and sons, Roy Jr., Le Mayo, Mario, Denzel Sumlin, Dominick, Roy III; and a host of family and friends.
Graveside service will be held at 1:15 PM on January 13th, 2020 at the Bakersfield National Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Rucker's Mortuary.
"For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in Him."
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 10, 2020