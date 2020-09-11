ROYLEEN MARIE MCGARRITY-PASQUINI

September 9, 1955 - August 6, 2020

It is with great sadness that we announce that Royleen Marie McGarrity-Pasquini, Beloved Daughter, Sister, Godmother, and Friend; passed away on August 6, 2020; due to complications of diabetes.

Royleen was predeceased by her parents Roy and Emilie Pasquini. She is survived by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Gerald and Teresa Pasquini and Richard Pasquini and Sara Bilimoria. Also, her Godson and nephew Dante Pasquini; as well as her much loved nephews and their wives, Jefferey and Milo Pasquini, and Anthony and Shelley Pasquini. She will also be missed Dearly by all of her great nephews and nieces and her great-great nephew, Carson.

Royleen was born in Bakersfield, CA. She lived for many years in South Lake Tahoe, CA; as well as Grover City, CA; Rawlins, WY; Sacramento, CA; and Tehachapi, CA. She was a mountain girl through and through. Royleen loved to travel, often with her best friends Lori Anderson, or Mary Bondoc. She was a devoted friend to Nova Skeeter, and thought of her as a second mom. She Loved to hunt for treasures at thrift stores, and also volunteered at "Have A Heart Humane Society" in Tehachapi, CA. She adored every one of her fur babies; and often took in abandoned newborn kittens for the local animal shelter. She was incredibly inventive, selling her hand-made creations from her store in Pismo Beach to the world wide net. Every holiday was celebrated with festive decorations, many of them hand crafted; and you couldn't open a card without joyful confetti flying out of the envelope.

Besides running her own business, Royleen was Head of Housekeeping for several major hotels/casinos. She most recently worked for the Home Depot Corporation; forming several more enduring friendships; as was her way.

Royleen experienced a lifetime of health challenges; but never let them stop her from embracing life. She was one of the bravest people we knew.; and we will all miss her kind heart and beautiful smile.

Due to COVID-19, we will be holding a virtual ceremony on September 12, 2020; at 10:00am We encourage you to share your memories and photo's on the Greenlawn Funeral Home Memory Wall Page for Royleen McGarrity at: https://www.greenlawnmortuaryandcemetery.com/obituary-listing, You may enter her name in the search bar or click on her picture for access to her memorial tribute wall and information regarding virtual services. The link to watch the memorial live will be provided on Greenlawn's website about 2 hours prior to the service in Royleen's obituary listing.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to "Have A Heart Humane Society". http://haveahearthumanesociety.org/