RUBEN FLORES

December 22, 1957 - June 3, 2020

On Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020, Ruben Flores, passed away at the age of 62. Ruben was born in Culver City on December 22, 1957 to Gilbert and Grace Flores. He was the first of five children and had a great childhood in Buttonwillow.

After graduating from Shafter High and purchasing the first of many classic cars, a 1970 Monte Carlo, he joined the Navy as a gunner's mate. During his service, he visited many places, made friends, and even became a Golden Shellback. After his service, he began a career in the petroleum industry at Elk Hills, something he enjoyed and where he met many wonderful friends. It was at this time that he married Linda Ramos, also of Buttonwillow. Linda and Ruben enjoyed a beautiful and loving marriage of 38 years and had two children, Sarah and Jacob. Ruben was a loving and dependable man. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, traveling and classic American made muscle cars.

Ruben was preceded in death by his father, Gilbert. He is survived by his wife, two children, grandchildren Annemarie and Asher, mother, his siblings Elsie, Joe, Octavio, and Marian, many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Services pending.