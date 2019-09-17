|
RUBEN J. ROSE
October 18, 1924 - September 7, 2019
It is not what a man has, or what a man says that shows his worth as a man, but what he does. In other words, pilgrim, don't tell me - show me. - John Wayne Ruben J. Rose, also known as RJ, Rose, Rosie the Cop, Tex, and Papa, passed away at the age of 94 on September 7, 2019, in Bakersfield, California.
RJ was born to Olan and Cora Rose in Fort Worth, Texas.
RJ attended school in Seymour, Texas, where he met Toots in the 3rd grade. He walked her to school every day, and in May of 1943, they married, and moved to Coalinga, California in the summer of 1944. Toots took care of the home, garden, and kids, while RJ worked.
RJ took pride in the various roles he played both personally and professionally in the community.
RJ was the family patriarch, and his family always came first. He treated his friends like family and was always the first to offer help when needed. He was an active member and supporter of the Elks and the National Rifle Association. Many early mornings he could be found out in the garden making Toots a fresh bouquet of flowers, and then down at Perko's having coffee and talking with the locals.
Professionally, he worked as a police officer for the Coalinga Police Department for 22 years, where he became a well-respected, loved authority figure to the children and parents of the small town. He was also an astute mechanic, loved working on cars, and owned a body shop. After retiring from the Police Department, he got involved in the oil industry. He and Toots owned and oversaw the operations of 3 Unocal 76 Service Stations in Coalinga, Kettleman City, and the Grapevine. After 26 years in the oil industry, RJ and Toots decided to retire.
While living in California, he still had many ties to Texas, including his Black Angus cattle ranch and family, which resulted in many family road trips.
RJ spent the last years of his life traveling with his daughter. He was always ready for the next adventure. He loved taking the scenic routes and stopping to shop and pull a few slot machines.
He imparted many life lessons and wisdom to those around him, including: "Work hard, and don't forget where you came from."
RJ had a full, wonderful life. He will be missed dearly.
The Rose family would like to extend sincere thanks to Chuck and Eloise Vaughan, and John and Annie Clatt, who enabled him to remain in Coalinga an extra 2 years. Also, special thanks to Juli Long, Lydia Damian, Kellie Graves, and Tami Battenfield for the excellent care provided in the barn.
He is survived by his son, Jerry Rose and wife Millie; and his daughter, Judy V. Rose. He has 6 grandchildren: Darrick Rose and his wife Tonya, Ryan Rose, Darrin Grogan, Casey Grogan and wife Anne, Irish Rose and her husband Clay Mahan, and Emily Rose and her husband Keith Lyles. He also has 11 great grandchildren: Tayler Grogan and her fiance Trent Bussard, Dalton J. Grogan and his wife Casey, Cameron J. Grogan, Shawn Grogan, Leah Grogan, Christopher Grogan, Samantha Rose Mahan, Eli Mahan, Jackson Lyles, Charlotte Rose Lyles, and Emma Rose Lyles. He also has 1 great-great grandchild: Addison Rose Bussard.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Pauline "Toots" Virginia Rose (September 13, 1922 - October 27, 2010).
A graveside service will be held at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Coalinga, CA, on Saturday, September 21, at 11 am. A reception will follow at the Elks Lodge (200 Cambridge Ave, Coalinga, CA 93210). Please come dressed in your cowboy best (jeans, boots, and cowboy hats welcomed). A reception will also be held in Bakersfield at a later date.