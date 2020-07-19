RUBY MADELINE FOSS

March 23, 1930 - July 9, 2020

After a long battle with Dementia Ruby passed peacefully with her family at her side in Bakersfield California, at the age of 90. She was born in Walnut Grove, Missouri. She was the fourth of nine children. She moved to Bakersfield in 1948 at the age of 17. She met and married Chester Foss in 1949. They had 6 children.

She was preceded in death by: her husband Chester Foss and sons Michael Foss, Gary Foss, and Gregory Foss, brothers Perry Stokes, Joe Stokes, Ralph Stokes, and sister Mary Stokes.

She is survived by: her son Jim Foss and daughter in-law Darlene Foss, daughters Susan Foss and Mary Foss and daughters in-law Alayne Foss and Millie Foss, twin sister Ruth Stokes, sister Wanda York, brother Efton and sister in-law Barbara Stokes, brother and sister in-law Charlie and Erma Stokes, and sister in-law Lucille Stokes. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren: Michelle Zaragoza, Leslie Foss, Bryan Foss, Shane Soliz, Joey Dunford, Casey Foss, Justin Foss, Harmony Foss, Heather Zacarias, Tasha Dodd, Reford Foss, Trevor Foss, Chad Foss and numerous great grandchildren.

Ruby worked at Wayne's Drive-In at the age of 17. She was a hard worker and a diligent and loving housewife for many years. She became the business owner of Kern River Golf Course in 1991 after her husband passed away. Desiring to retire, she sold the family business in 1999. Ruby enjoyed playing golf recreationally, and she even recorded a hole in one on the second hole at Kern River Golf Course in the early 1980s. She was awarded a trophy which she proudly displayed on her bookshelf. A few years later she had to give up playing golf due to arthritis, but she enjoyed watching PGA tour events on tv. Ruby loved to travel the United States, visit her family in Missouri and her in-laws in New Hampshire, and vacation with her daughter Susan. When she was home she loved to garden. She enjoyed cooking for her family, especially for family gatherings. Her homemade pies were legendary.

Ruby was greatly loved and will be missed tremendously by her friends and family. Ruby's family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Optimal Hospice, especially Raya. Additionally, a sincere thank you is also extended to the staff at The Pointe At Summit Hills for their dedicated care of Ruby.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Optimal Hospice, 1675 Chester Ave. Unit 401 Bakersfield Ca, 93301. Due to Covid-19 restrictions only a private graveside service will be held. Date TBA.