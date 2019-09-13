|
RUBY MARTINI McMAHAN
1930 - 2019
Ruby was born in Bakersfield February 3, 1930 to Guido and Teresa Martini. On September 11th, Ruby passed away in Bakersfield where she had lived all her life. She worked for family owned Golden Crust Bakery from 1950 - 1969. She then worked for Sunbeam Bread for four years before working at Rainbo Bread retiring from there at the age of 70.
Ruby loved traveling, taking cruises with the family to places like Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico and Mississippi.
She is survived by her son David McMahan and wife, Cheryl; sister Nina Martini; niece Sandra Siercks; nephew Mike Martini Sr.; great nephew Michael Martini Jr.; and many other great nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Eric Swarts, Ethan Helston, Bob Honor, Danny Henry, Josh Witcher and John Siercks.
Visitation is scheduled Saturday September 14th from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara.
Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Monday September 16th, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Union Cemetery.
COME WITH ME
The Lord saw you were tired And a cure was not to be, So He put his arms around you And whispered, "Come with Me."
With tearful eyes, we watched you suffer And saw you fade away.
Although we loved you dearly, We could not make you stay.
A golden heart stopped beating, A beautiful smile at rest, God broke our hearts to prove He only takes the best.
It's lonesome here without you We miss you so each day, Our lives aren't the same Since you went away.
When days are sad and lonely, And everything goes wrong, We seem to hear you whisper, "Cheer up and carry on."
Each time we see your picture, You seem to smile and say, "Don't cry, I'm in God's keeping, We'll meet again someday."
DOUGHTY-CALHOUN-O'MEARA FUNERAL DIRECTORS