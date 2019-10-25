|
|
RUDOLFO SOTO CHAVEZ
February 4, 1931 - October 18, 2019
Rudolfo Soto Chavez was born on February 4th, 1931 in Norwalk, CA. Rudolfo passed away October 18th, 2019, with his wife by his side.
Dad served in The United States Army, a member of Company E, 17th Infantry, distinguished himself by heroic achievement near Sokkogae, Korea, during the period 8 July 1953 to 10 July 1953. Private CHAVEZ was a member of a demolition squad when his position was attacked by a numerically superior enemy force. Seeing the intensified battle causing many friendly casualties, Private CHAVEZ began evacuating and treating the wounded. Private CHAVEZ continued with this work until he volunteered to move to the most forward element and help repel the enemy counterattack. Private CHAVEZ remained on top of the outpost in the open trenches and helped repel the enemy until they were finally driven off. The heroic actions of Private CHAVEZ reflect great credit on himself and the military service. He served his Country well.
After the Army he was a member of the Local #220 Union where he retired from construction for 25 years.
Dad was a good husband, father, and grandfather. He leaves behind his wife, 4 sons, 1 daughter, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be very much missed. We look forward to seeing him again. Rev: 21-3, 2
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 25, 2019