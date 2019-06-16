|
|
Rudy M Barrera
Jan 5, 1938 - Feb 24, 2017
Happy Fathers Day I Am Free Don't grieve for me, for now i'm free. I'm following the path God laid for me.I took His hand when I heard Him call.I turned my back and left it all.
I could not stay another day To laugh, to love, to work or play.Tasks left undone must stay that way I found that peace at the close of the day.
Rudy, My love, sweet husband. Its been two years and four months that you went to be with our Lord. It seems like a lifetime. We all miss you so much, not a day that I don't think about you. The boys and I Love and miss you so very much. --- Love Armida Dad, A man with integrity, passion and Love for his family. - Our father. --- Love Rudy Jr.
Dad, I look at your picture every morning and I feel you watching over all of us. Hope I can follow in your footsteps and make you proud. --- Love Randy Dad, I love and miss you so much. I think about you everyday and still look to you for answers. You will always be in my thoughts and so much I want to share with you and i will. --- Love always Derek
Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 16, 2019