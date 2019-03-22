|
In Loving Memory of RUEBEN MARTINEZ GONZALEZ
March 22, 1975 - March 22, 2018
Papi, it's been a year since you left us on your birthday. Me, your brother, and son miss you very much. You are my beautiful charismatic baby. You could light up a room wherever you went. Your grandson is blessed to have your beautiful smile. You were not perfect - but you will always be my "perfect son." At your memorial it was a full house, including all your girlfriends! You touched many lives my son. Sometimes in a good way, sometimes in a bad way! But everyone loved you just the same, and no one could ever stay mad at you! You will always be in my heart, until we meet again. Happy Birthday my son.
Love you forever,
Mom, brother Alf, son Rueben Jr, and grandson
