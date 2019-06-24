Home

POWERED BY

Rumaldo Roy Barboza

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rumaldo Roy Barboza Obituary

RUMALDO ROY BARBOZA
1955 - 2019

Rumaldo "Roy" Barboza was born March 26, 1955 in Lubbock, Texas, and passed away June 8, 2019 in Bakersfield.

Survivors include his mother, Antonia Barboza; children, Rumaldo Roy, Jr., Ruby and Vito Barboza; siblings, Esperanza, Delfino, Jr., Mercedes, Johnny, Delia, Ninfa, Camilo, Victor, Violanda and Victoria; numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Roy was preceded in death by his father, Delfino, Sr.; brothers, Tony and David. Roy will be dearly missed but never forgotten. Rest in Peace.

A Memorial service will be held Thursday June 27 at 6:00 p.m. at Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Chapel. Memorial Mass will be celebrated Friday June 28 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Graveside will follow at Union Cemetery.

DOUGHTY-CALHOUN-O'MEARA FUNERAL DIRECTORS

Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.