RUMALDO ROY BARBOZA
1955 - 2019
Rumaldo "Roy" Barboza was born March 26, 1955 in Lubbock, Texas, and passed away June 8, 2019 in Bakersfield.
Survivors include his mother, Antonia Barboza; children, Rumaldo Roy, Jr., Ruby and Vito Barboza; siblings, Esperanza, Delfino, Jr., Mercedes, Johnny, Delia, Ninfa, Camilo, Victor, Violanda and Victoria; numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Roy was preceded in death by his father, Delfino, Sr.; brothers, Tony and David. Roy will be dearly missed but never forgotten. Rest in Peace.
A Memorial service will be held Thursday June 27 at 6:00 p.m. at Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Chapel. Memorial Mass will be celebrated Friday June 28 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Graveside will follow at Union Cemetery.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 24, 2019