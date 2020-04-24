RUSSELL LOREN CALDER April 7, 1928 - February 27, 2020 Russell Loren Calder, 91, of Bakersfield, California passed away on February 27, 2020. He was born to Cyrus Earl Calder and Hellen Margaret McClellan Calder on April 7, 1928. He attended Rio Bravo school, graduated from Shafter High and served in the Army during the Korean war. On June 12, 1953 he married Billie Louise Jackson. They had four children Sally Martin, Paul Calder, Nancy Calder and Barbara Mathiason. He is survived by his wife Billie, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, his brother Robert, nieces and nephews. Russell worked in the agriculture industry, his true passion was his family and home. No services per his request.

