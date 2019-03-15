|
|
RUTH ALAMADA HOLEMAN
November 29, 1941 - March 11, 2019
Ruth Alamada Holeman (AKA Granny), 77, was born on November 29, 1941 in Waco, Texas and passed away March 11, 2019 in Bakersfield, California.
She is survived by her Sister Betty Williams, Children Stacy Witcher, Charles Witcher, John Holeman Jr., Margie Holeman, Robert Holeman, and numerous Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews.
Ruth worked for the county at Kern Medical Center in the Kitchen for over 20 years. She loved all and was loved by all.
She is preceded in death by her Husband John Holeman Sr., her sisters, and brothers.
Service will be held Monday March 18th, 1pm Graveside at Arvin Cemetery.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 15, 2019