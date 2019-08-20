|
RUTH "LESLIE" ALLEN DAVENPORT BROWN
1936 - 2019
Ruth "Leslie" Allen Davenport Brown, a longtime resident of Bakersfield, CA, died on August 15, 2019.
Born in 1936 in Santa Monica, CA to her parents Fay Blackborn and Gordan Legrand Allen.
Leslie enjoyed going to get her hair done every Thursday and stitching beautiful pictures that she kept all over her house and made for others.
She is survived by her goddaughter Alicia Robertson and a special friend's granddaughter named Starlina Estrada who refers to her as "Lala". She had some very special friends who she went out to eat with monthly for years named Emily, Linda and Brian who will all miss her company dearly.
Leslie will be truly missed by all who ever knew her! At Leslie's request there will not be a funeral or a viewing.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 20, 2019