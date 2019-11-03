|
RUTH ANN WEIDENBACH (ROSKAM)
June 28, 1930 - October 26, 2019
Ruth Ann was born to Meta and John Roskam on June 28, 1930, in Wasco, California. She was the 11th of 14 children. She attended Wasco schools and after graduation, went to work for Pacific Bell.
She met and married Marvin Weidenbach of Shafter on March 13, 1953. They had 4 children together, Deborah Ann, Jennifer Ruth, Mark Albert and Elizabeth Susan. After her children were mature, she went to work for Shafter High School in several capacities. After her retirement, she and Marvin travelled extensively.
Ruth is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Newkirk from Bakersfield, son, Mark Weidenbach from Shafter, and daughter, Beth Bollinger from Shafter, son in law, James Graddy from Shafter. Also survived by her sister in law, LaVina Roskam from Shafter and Barbara Weidenbach from Bakersfield along with a multitude of nieces and nephews that loved her dearly.
Ruth is preceeded in death by her husband Marvin Weidenbach, her eldest daughter, Deborah Ann Weidenbach-Graddy, and all of her sisters and brothers that passed before her in age order; Homer, Norma, Gladys, Thora, Arlo, Lois, Phylis, Verda, Reva, Marlyn, "Ruth Ann", John, Jr., Rex, and Courtney.
Ruth was know by many and loved by all who knew her.
A viewing will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 from 4-8pm at Peters Funeral Home in Shafter. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 10am at Shafter Memorial Park with a memorial service to follow at 11am at Shafter Congregational Bible Church.