Ruth Doyle
Ruth M Doyle

July 4, 1923 - October 19, 2020 Ruth M Doyle 7/4/1923 - 10/19/2020 Ruth was born in Los Angeles, CA on the 4th of July She was a firecracker from the beginning. She was born to Charles Siqueido and Mary Varela Siqueido. She was 7th generation Californian, who's family traveled with the DeAnza expedition.

Ruth worked for the Kern Schools Superintendent's Office for over 30 years, As the receptionist. She was Past President of the River Blvd. Elementary PTA. Later the school name became Myra Noble Elementary. She served as a Brownie Leader. Then was the owner of Rorex Photography.

She was predeceased by her husband, Edwin Doyle, daughter, April Rorex, Sister, Dolly Luloff and her brother Freddy Siqueido. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Escalante, her Grandsons, Bryan (Jen) Escalante of Portland and Craig Escalante (Beth) of New Jersey. One great Granddaughter, Vali, Escalante of New Jersey. Step children, Mike Doyle,Dodie Schlieger and their families. Her favorite Nephews, Gil and Al Siqueido. Neice, Charlene Hostetler (Steve). Other nieces and nephews, too. Her best friend,Marge Bentz, and last but not least, her caregiver "daughter", Donna Castelleja.

No service at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations in her Memory may be made to Links for Life or American Diabetes Association.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 27, 2020.
