Ruth Mae Mosley
1928 - 2020
RUTH MAE MOSLEY
July 16, 1928 - July 6, 2020

Ruth Mosley went to be with her Lord and Savior July 6, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Basham Funeral Care, 3312 Niles Street, Bakersfield, CA, 93306, August 1 at 10 a.m. The service will be live-streamed on Basham Funeral Care's Facebook page for those who loved Ruth and are unable to attend. Her final resting place will be Union Cemetery immediately following the service. Due to the coronavirus, we will not be holding a repast.

We'd like to thank everyone for sending cards, flowers, food, condolences and prayers. Sincerely, the family of Ruth Mosley



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Basham Funeral Care - Bakersfield
Funeral services provided by
Basham Funeral Care - Bakersfield
3312 Niles St.
Bakersfield, CA 93306
(661) 873-8200
