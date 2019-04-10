|
RUTH MARIE HOOVER
May 4, 1926 - April 1, 2019
Our beloved mother, Ruth Marie Hoover, 92, passed into arms of her dear Jesus on Monday, April 1, in Clovis, CA with her daughter, Linda Odell, and daughter-in-law, Connie Hoover by her side.
Ruth was a woman of many accomplishments. She was born on May 4, 1926, in Huntington Beach, CA to Harold and Myrtle Robertson. Her adolescent years were spent in Avenal, CA where her family worked in the oil business. She attended high school at Avenal High and graduated with honors in 1942.
It was in Avenal where she met her future husband, Francis (Frank) W. Hoover, who died in 1987. Ruth attended U.C.L.A. and graduated, again with honors, in 1946. She and Frank moved to Bakersfield in 1948 where they operated Hoover Drilling Company. She had four children, Frank, Ron, Linda Odell, and Paul. Her children all graduated from college and were married to their spouse for between 43 and 51 years. Her six grandchildren likewise are college graduates. She was "Gigi" to twelve great grandchildren as well.
Beginning in 1965 and until 1980, she taught math at West High School and was chairwoman of the Math Department for many years. Ruth was an excellent athlete and won many golf tournaments. She and Frank were members of Stockdale, and Bakersfield Country Clubs. Ruth and Frank built and enjoyed a second home in Thayne, Wyoming from 1976 until age made her quit spending the summer there in 2005.
Ruth lived a full life of friends, family, and her church. She would often be heard thanking the Lord for her wonderful family and wonderful life. She had been in declining health for the last three years due to age. She remained sharp as a tack until her passing. In her life, Ruth witnessed the Depression, the Second World War, the post-war economic boom, the revolutionary Sixties, the early passing of Frank in 1987, and all the tremendous electronic growth of the present. She met and successfully overcame every challenge placed in her life from the simpler times of the 1920s until the present.
Her passing will leave a void in the lives of many, including her children, her grand and great-grandchildren, her friends and the residents of The Vineyards in Fresno. Private graveside services were held in Clovis.