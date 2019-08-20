|
RUTH PAULDEN RANEY
June 19, 1930 - August 11, 2019
Ruth Marie Myer Paulden Raney, age 89, beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday morning August 11th, 2019 at The Pointe At Summit Hills.
Ruthie was born on the 19th of June, 1930 to Clarence "Barney" and Margaret Haase Myer in the family home in Inland Nebraska. She was the youngest daughter in a family of 5 children and moved from their family farm to Delano CA in 1942. She met her first love, A. Cameron Paulden, when she was a freshman at Delano High school. They married in 1954 and had three children of whom she was so very proud. Ruthie became a widow at the young age of 54 and was blessed with a second marriage to Marksbury Raney in 1987 and embraced his four children and 9 grandchildren as an integral part of her life. Widowed a second time in 1993, she met Salvatore Oddo in 1995 and they shared a life together until his passing in 2008; further extending her family circle to include his 4 children and 9 grandchildren.
Ruthie was known for the twinkle in her eyes and a smile that could light up a room. She approached every new adventure and activity with great determination towards "getting it right". Her joy in planning Delano High School reunions and pride in crafting Round Robins at Bakersfield Racquet Club were apparent to all involved. Ruthie was a member of The Assistance League of Bakersfield and particularly enjoyed recounting her terms as the advisor to The Assisteens. She was an avid tennis player and enjoyed golf. She worked to keep her mind sharp with Bridge, Quilting and Crossword Puzzles. Ruthie enjoyed writing and completed a book in 2013 titled "Letters Tied In Purple" written from love letters sent to her from Cam (1948 - 1953), complemented with her recollection of what was going on in their lives at the time she received them.
Ruthie had a strong faith since childhood and is certain to be celebrating her reunion with her loved ones who have preceded her in death: A. Cameron, Mark, Sal, her parents, her sister Mary Pries Aldrich, her bothers Lawrence and Merlyn. She is survived by her brother, Kenneth Ray Myer, her children; Pamela (David) Dougherty, Cameron B. Paulden and Andrew (Colleen March) Paulden; grandchildren; Cameron (Julia) Dougherty, Jennifer (Adam) Van De Valk, Melissa Dougherty, Joseph (Eva) Paulden, Thomas Paulden, Nicole Paulden and Caitlin Paulden and great grandchildren, Ian and Nia Paulden. Mark's children: Molly Shepard, John (Marsha) Raney, Tom (Carol) Raney and Mike (Lisa) Raney, 9 Raney grandchildren, 1 great grandchild as well as numerous Myer and Paulden nieces and nephews.
The viewing will be held on Friday, August 23rd from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast, 3700 River Blvd., Bakersfield CA. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 24th at 10:00am at Our Lady of Perpetual Health, 124 Columbus Street, Bakersfield CA. There will be a private, family only, graveside service to follow.