RUTH MARSTON PAYNE
June 1,1926 - March 15, 2019
Mom passed away peacefully in her own home from complications due to Alzheimer's. God blessed her with a marvelous life, and now she has returned to the glory of her maker. She was one of three children born to Leah and Lawrence Marston. She was preceded in death by her parents, her older sister, Edna, her younger brother James, and my Dad.
Mom lived most of her life in Bakersfield and Porterville. She attended Standard middle school and KCUHS, graduating in 1944. While in high school she met the love of her life, William Payne. Following graduation Dad joined the Navy, and Mom attended Fresno State University. After exchanging many heart-felt letters, the two were married at the Kern County Court house and honeymooned at The Bakersfield Inn in 1945 while Dad was on leave.
In the years to follow Mom was an accountant for many car dealerships including Motor Center, Gene Winer Cadillac, and Leo Meek. Meanwhile Dad worked in the oilfields before becoming a CHP officer. When he eventually was promoted to Lieutenant, they moved to Porterville where Dad was the Area Commander of Tulare County.
Along the path of life they produced one daughter, Sally Hill. She gave birth to their grandson Monty Hill. Mom is also survived by Monty's husband, Dave Guiang, and Mom's "favorite niece", Kathy Burton.
During their stay in Porterville, Mom pursued her artistic endeavors, sharing her talents painting side by side with her grandson. They were mutual Angels fans and could be sighted painting adorned with Angel's caps.
Mom loved DAD and MONTY, TRAVELING (from Morro Bay to Malaysia, from Alaska to the Amazon), MUSIC (from Beethoven to Brubeck), DOGS (from Gertrude to Petunia), CARDS (from pinochle to bridge), HOT FUDGE SUNDAES and MATEUS.
Mom hated CHEATING, HYPOCRISY, and OKRA.
Special thanks to her loving caretaker, Lorea Salcido. In addition thanks to the social workers, nurses, and spiritual counselors at Hoffman Hospice who provided such compassionate care.